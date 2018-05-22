Home Nation

Rs 10 lakh ransom demanded from Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Dr Anita Lodhi Rajput

An FIR has been registered against a don from Dubai for allegedly demanding a Rs 10 lakh ransom from a BJP MLA.

BULANDSHAHR: An FIR has been registered against a don from Dubai for allegedly demanding a Rs 10 lakh ransom from a BJP MLA.

In a police complaint lodged on Monday, BJP MLA from Dubai constituency Dr Anita Lodhi Rajput has alleged that a man--Ali Budhesh Bhai from Dubai-- has demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from her through a whatsapp message.

The message also threatened to wipe out her entire family if the money was not paid within three days .

The MLA has lodged a police complaint both in Bulandshahr and in Ghaziabad, where she stays.

Ms Rajput lives in Sector-7 of Vaishali colony in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, police officials in Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr said that they are investigating the matter.

