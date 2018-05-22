Home Nation

Timely disposal of cases must to curb crime

Not just strict laws but timebound disposal of cases is a must in preventing crimes against women, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Monday. The minister of state for Home Affairs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Not just strict laws but timebound disposal of cases is a must in preventing crimes against women, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Monday. The minister of state for Home Affairs also expressed grave concern over low conviction rates in cases of crime against women and said speedy disposal of such cases alone can check the crimes and act as a deterrent. Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference on ‘Gender Justice in Criminal Law’, Ahir said, “While laws can be made harsher, swift disposal by criminal justice system can only check the crimes and also act as a deterrent to prevent its recurrence. The low conviction rates, however, continue to be a matter of grave concern.

