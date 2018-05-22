Home Nation

Tripura HS Science results tomorrow at 9:45 AM

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Tripura HS Science (Class 12) Results tomorrow i.e. May 22, 2018 at 9.45 am.

This year, more than 2500 students had appeared for the Tripura HS Science examination which was conducted from March 8 to April 11, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha/tripura

www.tbse.in

Steps to check your results:

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Enter your roll number

STEP 3: Click on the submit button

STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen

STEP 5: Download your results for future reference

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Fake currency seized, two arrested in Kolkata

Google celebrates social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Will cut hands of people who touch women inappropriately: Arvind Rajbhar

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures