Tripura HS Science results tomorrow at 9:45 AM

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Tripura HS Science (Class 12) Results tomorrow i.e. May 22, 2018 at 9.45 am.
This year, more than 2500 students had appeared for the Tripura HS Science examination which was conducted from March 8 to April 11, 2018.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
Steps to check your results:
STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha
STEP 2: Enter your roll number
STEP 3: Click on the submit button
STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen
STEP 5: Download your results for future reference