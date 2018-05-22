Tripura HS Science results tomorrow at 9:45 AM

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Tripura HS Science (Class 12) Results tomorrow i.e. May 22, 2018 at 9.45 am.

This year, more than 2500 students had appeared for the Tripura HS Science examination which was conducted from March 8 to April 11, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha/tripura

www.tbse.in

Steps to check your results:

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Enter your roll number

STEP 3: Click on the submit button

STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen

STEP 5: Download your results for future reference