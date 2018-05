Virender Singh Rathore, Rajesh Lilothia appointed AICC secretaries for Bihar

By UNI

''Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mr Virender Singh Rathore and Rajesh Lilothia as AICC secretaries for Bihar with immediate effect, ''AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said in a release.