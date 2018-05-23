Home Nation

40,000 border residents in Jammu and Kashmir migrate amid warlike situation

The Pakistani side resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at the BSF and civilian facilities for the third consecutive on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd May 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Over 40,000 border villagers were forced to migrate from their homes as the Pakistan Rangers continued targeting civilian and defence facilities in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on Wednesday, police said.

While some of the migrants have taken shelter in makeshift camps set up by the administration, most others preferred to shift to the houses of relatives and friends.

Each household has left behind a male member to fend for the cattle and guard their homes from burglars.

The Pakistani side resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at the Border Security Force and civilian facilities for the third consecutive on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Although the BSF was strongly and effectively retaliating, the officer said that there were confirmed large scale migration from R.S. Pura, Arnia, Ramgarh and other sectors close to the international border (IB).

On Tuesday, 18 civilians were injured in the Pakistani shelling in R.S. Pura and Ramgarh sectors.

Those with serious injuries were referred by attending doctors to government medical college hospital in Jammu.

Dozens of cattle have also perished in Pakistani shelling while houses and other structures have suffered huge damages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Rangers Jammu Samba Kathua Border Security Force Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold