Among regional parties, DMK and ADMK funding falls; but expenses don’t: ADR

The ADR analysed 32 of the total 48 regional parties while 16 parties did not submit their audit reports to the poll panel.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DMK and AIADMK have spent Rs 81.88 crore and Rs 37.89 crore more than their incomes in the financial year 2016-2017, an Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report revealed on Tuesday.

The AIADMK, in its audit report submitted to the Election Commission, declared an income of Rs 48.88 crore and an expenditure of Rs 86.77 crore while the DMK declared an income of Rs 3.78 crore and an expenditure of Rs 85.66 crore. Interestingly, the income of both the parties dropped. While the AIADMK’s income reduced by 10 per cent, its rival DMK’s income fell by a sharp 93.5 per cent from Rs 77.63 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 3.78 crore in 2016-17.

On the other hand, the TDP which declared an income of Rs 72.92 crore spent only Rs 24.34 crore leaving 67 per cent of its income unspent and making it the top party in the list of regional parties with the highest unspent income. The AIMIM also featured in the list with 93 per cent of its income remaining unspent.

The ADR analysed 32 of the total 48 regional parties while 16 parties did not submit their audit reports to the poll panel. Some of the prominent parties which did not submit their audit reports were AAP, Bihar’s RJD and JKNC.

The last date of submitting the audit report was October 31, 2017, and the JD(U) was the last party to file its report on March 28, 2018, as many as 147 days after the deadline.

The total income of all analysed regional parties was Rs 321.03 crore with the SP raking in Rs 82.76 crore.

The SP was closely followed by the TDP and the AIADMK. The top three richest regional parties made up 63.72 per cent of the total income of all the regional outfits.

