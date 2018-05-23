Indo-Tibetan Border Police offers pre-recruitment training for Arunachal Pradesh youths

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has offered to provide pre-recruitment training to local youths in Arunachal Pradesh to help them get employed in the force, an official release said.

ITBP Director General (DG) R K Pachnanda called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday and said such pre-recruitment training would equip local youths with basic physical fitness required for qualifying in recruitments in the force.

The chief minister appreciated the ITBP DG's offer to provide pre-recruitment training to local youths and assured to take up the coordination part of it in a meeting with the deputy commissioners scheduled in the second week of June.

Pachnanda said ITBP was willing to offer its services like medical and health camps in border areas of the state at regular intervals, the release said yesterday.

The ITBP has posted ten battalions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu requested for creation of two new battalions exclusively of local youths.

The chief minister said that local youths were physically as well as mentally acclimatized to the difficult terrains and topography of the region.

As ITBP is a specialised mountain force, he said youths of the state would be best suited for the job.

Pachnanda requested the state government to pursue with the Union Home Ministry as ITBP would be more than happy to have any number of battalions consisting exclusively of local youths from the home state.

Till the time such exclusive battalions were created, he said pre-recruitment trainings would enable more and more local youths to get employed in the force.