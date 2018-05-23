Home Nation

MEA asks Indore district administration to show marriage proposals of deaf and mute girl Geeta who returned from Pakistan in 2015

Geeta was found alone on board the Samjhauta Express in Lahore when she was seven or eight years old.

INDORE: The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indore district authorities to show Geeta, a deaf and mute girl who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015, the 25 marriage proposals it has short-listed for her, an official said today.

After a Facebook advertisement seeking a match for her, 50 men had sent marriage proposals.

Of these, the MEA has found 25 proposals fit for her after scrutiny, district panchayat chief executive officer Neha Meena said.

"The district administration has been asked to arrange a meeting for Geeta with the men so that she can make a choice," she added.

She said the bio-data and pictures of the 25 men will be shown to Geeta.

A social activist, Gyanendra Purohit, had put up a post on Facebook on April 10 seeking marriage proposals from "good and smart deaf" men above the age of 25 for Geeta.

Geeta is staying in a facility run by Muk-Badhir Sangathan, an NGO, in Indore.

The Madhya Pradesh government's social justice department is her caretaker.

So far more than 10 couples from different parts of India have claimed that Geeta is their missing daughter, but none of them have been able to establish the claim.

