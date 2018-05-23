Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi meets all-woman crew of INSV Tarini

The expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama, was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an all-woman crew from India.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first all-woman Indian Navy team to successfully sail around the globe called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, a statement from his office said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the naval officers on the success of their mission, it said.

The expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama, was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an all-woman crew from India.

"During the interaction, the officers made a presentation on various aspects of the mission, their preparation, training, and experiences during the journey. The Prime Minister congratulated the crew on the success of their mission. He encouraged them to share and write about their unique experiences during the journey," the statement said.

The team returned to Goa recently after circling the globe in eight months on board the naval vessel, INSV Tarini. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba was present on the occasion. The vessel was skippered by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi. The crew comprised Lt. Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P Swathi and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
INSV Tarini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka