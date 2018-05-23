Home Nation

Rajasthan Class 12 Science & Commerce results 2018 on May 23 at 6.15 PM

Published: 23rd May 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ajmer: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Senior Secondary Examination Results for Science and Commerce stream on May 23, 2018 at 6.15 PM.

This year, over 2 lakh students from science stream and around 42,000 students from commerce stream had appeared for the examination which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

www.results.shiksha/rajasthan

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Step 3: Click on Get Results button

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the System screen/Computer monitor

Step 5 : Take the print out of your result for future reference

