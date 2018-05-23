Rajasthan Class 12 Science & Commerce results 2018 on May 23 at 6.15 PM

Ajmer: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Senior Secondary Examination Results for Science and Commerce stream on May 23, 2018 at 6.15 PM.
This year, over 2 lakh students from science stream and around 42,000 students from commerce stream had appeared for the examination which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
Steps to check your results:
Step 1: Visit the official result websites
Step 2: Enter your Hall Ticket Number
Step 3: Click on Get Results button
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the System screen/Computer monitor
Step 5 : Take the print out of your result for future reference