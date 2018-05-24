Alleged member of Chhota Shakeel gang dies in prison

By PTI

MUMBAI: An alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, arrested in an extortion case, died of heart attack, an official said.

Bilal Shamsi (51) was taken to the state-run J J Hospital from the Arthur Road jail here after he complained of chest pain and fell unconscious yesterday, the senior prison department official said.

He died during treatment, the official added.

Shamsi was arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police in January alongwith his three aides for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from a city-based builder on behalf of Shakeel, he said.

Shakeel, who is believed to be hiding abroad, is a wanted accused in the case.

Shamsi's body was handed over to the family members after autopsy, the official said.