Babus in Rajasthan, other BJP-led states to take page out of PM Modi’s book on good governance

NEW DELHI: Bureaucrats in poll-bound Rajasthan will now have to take lessons in good governance from PM Narendra Modi’s speeches during his tenure as the Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014. For this, IAS officers will be reading a book comprising Modi’s speeches on good governance, decision making and time management, among others.

Earlier this month, the Rajasthan government received a letter from its Gujarat’s counterpart saying that a coffee table book titled ‘Chintan Shivir’ would be sent for distribution among IAS officers.

A senior official of the Department of Personnel said that permission to distribute the books among the officers has been sought from the Rajasthan government. Officials claimed that the books were sent to the Rajasthan chief secretary by his Gujarat counterpart, who in a letter also mentioned that the book was unique as it had initiatives taken by Modi as Gujarat CM.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to hold Assembly polls later this year. Sources claimed that the Gujarat government will send the book to many other BJP-ruled states with the same request.

