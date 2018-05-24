Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: CRPF sub-inspector killed, CoBRA jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Sukma district

The blast occurred around 7.45 am in a forest near Puswada village when a road opening party of the 206th battalion of CoBRA- a specialised unit of the CRPF- was out on patrolling.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Maoist-AP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RAIPUR: An official of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit was today killed and another jawan injured when a pressure bomb, planted by Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said.

The blast occurred around 7.45 am in a forest near Puswada village when a road opening party of the 206th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) - a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - was out on patrolling, a senior police official told PTI.

"Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, belonging to CoBRA 206th battalion, was killed in the explosion while constable Manik Tinpare of the same unit sustained minor injuries," he said.

The road opening party had launched the operation between Timilwada to Dornapal, around 500 km away from here, he said.

While the security personnel were cordoning off a forest near Puswada, the CoBRA official came in contact with a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Maoists beneath the dirt track, that exploded leaving the two personnel, including him, injured, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured personnel were brought to field hospital of the CRPF in Chintagufa where Kumar succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The injured jawan will be airlifted to Raipur for further medication, he said.

A combing operation has been launched in the area to nab the ultras, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IED blast Sukma district CRPF sub-inspector CoBRA battalion jawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day