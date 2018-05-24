Home Nation

Depressed over low price of garlic, Kota farmer ends life 

The deceased farmer had produced garlic crop on a major portion of land owned by him, but he had been under intense depression over not being able to get a fair price.

A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOTA: A 38-year-old garlic cultivator, depressed over the low purchase price of garlic crop, committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Deoli-Manji village of Kota district today.

It is the third suicide by a garlic cultivator over low price of the crop in Hadoti region this year.

The farmer identified as Hukum Chand Meena was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to death during a treatment, Sub Inspector Madan Lal said.

The deceased farmer had produced garlic crop on a major portion of land owned by him, but he had been under intense depression over not being able to get a fair price of his produce as garlic price is running very low in the market, Lal said.

Besides, he was debt-ridden as he had borrowed a heavy loan of around 13 to 14 lakh, the police said.

The deceased farmer was the only bread earner in his family of seven members including his wife, four daughters and one son.

Police have lodged a case in this connection and handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem.

It is the third suicide by a garlic cultivator in Hadouti region as two other farmers depressed over low price of garlic yield in market committed suicide in Atru area of Baran district and Ayana area of Kota district in April this year.

At least five to seven garlic cultivator had last year committed suicide under depression over low price of garlic produce in Hadouti region that witnesses a bumper garlic cultivation every year.

