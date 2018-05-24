Home Nation

Goa Health Services director attacked by doctor with blunt weapon

According to police, Dr Dalvi was allegedly attacked by Dr Venkatesh R whom the Directorate of Health Services has outsourced a kidney dialysis facility at Canacona.

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Health Services Director Dr Sanjeev Dalvi was today attacked allegedly by a doctor with a blunt weapon in his official chamber at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) building at Campal here, the police said.

"Dr Venkatesh R entered the cabin of the director and hit him with a blunt weapon," said Panaji police inspector Siddhanth Shirodkar.

Dalvi, who was bleeding, was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the inspector said, adding that the police have yet to record the statement of Dalvi.

Meanwhile, Dr Venkatesh R told media persons at Panaji police station said that he attacked Dr Dalvi "for withholding bills worth several lakhs".

Shirodkar said police are investigating the matter.

