Home Nation

Himachal Government suspends five officers in Kasauli firing incident

The Government is also initiating disciplinary action against nine more officials under CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965 and action will be taken accordingly.

Published: 24th May 2018 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

 

CHANDIGARH: In the Kasauli firing incident in which Assistant Town and Country Planner Shail Bala Sharma and PWD department labourer Gulab Singh were shot dead by the Narayani Guest House Vijay Singh. The Himachal Pradesh Government today suspended five officers in this case including the then Superintendent of Police of Solan and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Parwano.

The five officers who were suspended were the then Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parwanoo Ramesh Sharma, Jagpal Singh, Naib Tehsildaar Kasauli, Madan Singh Station House Officer of Dharampur, Dalip Singh and Station House Officer of Kasauli. Action is being initiated against SP Mohit Chawla under All India Services discipline and appeal rules 1969.

The State Government has initiated disciplinary action against 14 officers and officials who displayed negligent, unprofessional and unconcerned attitude while discharging their duties in Kasauli firing incident on the recommendation of inquiry report submitted by Divisional Commissioner, Shimla.

The Government is also initiating disciplinary action against nine more officials under CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965 and action will be taken accordingly. These include HC Nagender PP Sairy, HHC Hem Raj PS Darlaghat, Constable Sanjeev PS Dharampur, Constable Sunil PS Dharmpur, L.C. Champa PS Dharampur, LC Usha PS Dharampur, LC Sharda, PS Dharampur, Constable Ishwar PL Solan and Constable Narinder PL Solan.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sita Ram Mard had transferred five policemen, including two quick reaction team members who were part of the 14-member police squad deployed for demolition duty in Kasauli on May 1.

In his 136-page report, Dinesh Malhotra, Divisional Commissioner, Shimla stated that major lapses, took place primarily on the part of the police and indicted Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Naib Tehsildar, the two SHOs present at the spot but without their service arms when the firing took place and two personnel from the Quick Response Team (QRT) though carrying AK-47s were also their on the spot but failed to react. The report recommended strict action against the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kasauli firing incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka