Himachal Government suspends five officers in Kasauli firing incident

CHANDIGARH: In the Kasauli firing incident in which Assistant Town and Country Planner Shail Bala Sharma and PWD department labourer Gulab Singh were shot dead by the Narayani Guest House Vijay Singh. The Himachal Pradesh Government today suspended five officers in this case including the then Superintendent of Police of Solan and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Parwano.

The five officers who were suspended were the then Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parwanoo Ramesh Sharma, Jagpal Singh, Naib Tehsildaar Kasauli, Madan Singh Station House Officer of Dharampur, Dalip Singh and Station House Officer of Kasauli. Action is being initiated against SP Mohit Chawla under All India Services discipline and appeal rules 1969.

The State Government has initiated disciplinary action against 14 officers and officials who displayed negligent, unprofessional and unconcerned attitude while discharging their duties in Kasauli firing incident on the recommendation of inquiry report submitted by Divisional Commissioner, Shimla.

The Government is also initiating disciplinary action against nine more officials under CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965 and action will be taken accordingly. These include HC Nagender PP Sairy, HHC Hem Raj PS Darlaghat, Constable Sanjeev PS Dharampur, Constable Sunil PS Dharmpur, L.C. Champa PS Dharampur, LC Usha PS Dharampur, LC Sharda, PS Dharampur, Constable Ishwar PL Solan and Constable Narinder PL Solan.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sita Ram Mard had transferred five policemen, including two quick reaction team members who were part of the 14-member police squad deployed for demolition duty in Kasauli on May 1.

In his 136-page report, Dinesh Malhotra, Divisional Commissioner, Shimla stated that major lapses, took place primarily on the part of the police and indicted Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Naib Tehsildar, the two SHOs present at the spot but without their service arms when the firing took place and two personnel from the Quick Response Team (QRT) though carrying AK-47s were also their on the spot but failed to react. The report recommended strict action against the officials.