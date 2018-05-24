Home Nation

ITBP to get 514 satellite phones from Ministry of Home Affairs for forward area postings

Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal are among the states getting these phones, according to a document accessed by TNIE. 

Published: 24th May 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Post Doklam standoff, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will get 514 satellite phones under a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) project that also covers other central armed police forces and some strategically important states for better communication and security coordination.

Also, the Intelligence Bureau will get 420 satellite phones. BSF and CRPF will get 117 and 307 such devices.

“During the Doklam face-off, we required robust communication system. The allocation of maximum satellite phones is also a part of the evolving intelligence gathering system,” a senior ITBP officer said. 

Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal are among the states getting these phones, according to a document accessed by TNIE. 

When it comes to states, Nagaland and Jammu & Kashmir get the lion’s share with 208 and 57 satellite phones, respectively. A total of 2,370 phones will be given to security forces, intelligence agencies and the states in the first phase of the project.“In forward postings, there is hardly any network.

Also, there are chances to intercept communication by other countries mainly by China. In disasters, it will be very tough to communicate with the current modes of communication,” a senior official in the Union Home ministry said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day