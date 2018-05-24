Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir police ban smartphone for on-duty sentries, blame overindulgence for weapon-snatching in Valley

The order, issued by Additional Director General of Police, said the tendency not only lowered the image of the police, but also compromises with personal security of individuals.

Published: 24th May 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 12:43 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Blaming overindulgence in use of smartphones by police personnel for spike in weapon-snatching incidents in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police has banned use of such gadgets by its sentries during duty time.

The order, issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed, A K Choudhary, yesterday, said the tendency not only lowered the image of the police, but also compromises with personal security of individuals.

"It has been observed that recent weapon-snatching incidents have occurred due to the reason that sentries on duty remain engaged with their smartphones for most of the time thereby compromising with their legitimate duty. This tendency has considerably increased and resulted in weapon snatching/killing of police in the state, particularly in the Valley," it said.

The tendency not only lowered the image of police organisation, but also compromises with personal security of the individuals, the order states, adding, "This speaks volumes about lack of supervision and sensitization of lower subordinates with inputs and overall security situation in and around a particular area."

The ADGP said in view of these facts, it is ordered that "no sentry shall carry with him any smartphone during duty hours under any circumstances".

The order also said that all sentries, particularly on guard duty, shall wear bullet-proof gear and chain their weapons with their belts properly.

According to the order, "All the guards shall introduce improvised alarm system. All the guard personnel shall remain available round the clock in their respective guard rooms in a state of alertness and in proper uniform during day-time."

Unit duty officers shall take hourly situation report from all company commanders and all guard personnel shall ensure compliance with the standing drill in letter and spirit, the order further read, adding, "They shall have liaised with nearest district police installations/ SFs (security forces) pickets."

The ADGP (Armed) enjoined upon all commandants of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and Indian Reserve Battalions and supervisory officers concerned to ensure implementation of the directions in the letter and spirit.

"They shall ensure that all officers/officials of their respective units are briefed adequately in this regard for better results on the ground. In case of any delinquency, the concerned commandants and other supervisory officers shall also be held responsible," the order stated.

