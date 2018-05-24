Home Nation

Maharashtra MLC biennial polls: Counting of votes underway

The Election Commission deferred the counting process for the election to Osamanabad-Beed-Latur seat in view of a court order pertaining to suspension of some members of local bodies in Beed district.

Published: 24th May 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Counting of votes was underway today for five out of the six local bodies seats where biennial elections to theMaharashtra Legislative Council were held on Monday.

The counting began at 8 am, an election official said.

The Election Commission deferred the counting process for the election to Osamanabad-Beed-Latur seat in view of a court order pertaining to suspension of some members of local bodies in Beed district.

The election was held as three members of the NCP, two of the BJP and one of the Congress are retiring from the Upper House of the state Legislature on June 21.

As many as 16 candidates are in fray in the six seats where there are total 4,621 voters, comprising members of 128zilla parishads, municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats and the cantonment board.

In the 78-member Legislative Council, the NCP is the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Congress (19), the BJP (18) and the Shiv Sena (nine).

The JD(U), the PWP and the Peoples' Republican Party have one member each while there are six independents.

The term of NCP's Anil Tatkare, who represents the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local bodies' constituency, will end on May 31.

Besides, the terms of NCP's Jayant Jadhav (Nashik) and Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan Durani (Parbhani-Hingoli), BJP's Pravin Pote (Amravati) andMitesh Bhangdia (Wardha-Chandrapur -Gadchiroli) and Congress' Dilip Deshmukh (Osmanabad-Latur- Beed) would end on June 21.

Pote is Minister of State for Industries in the Maharashtra government.

The Osmanabad-Beed-Latur seat contest is being viewed as a battle of prestige between state Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde (BJP) and her cousin Dhananjay Munde (NCP), the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Earlier, Ramesh Karad of the NCP had withdrawn his nomination from the seat at the last minute.

Karad, a staunch supporter of Pankaja Munde, had joined the NCP and was immediately declared the party candidate.

But after Karad's withdrawal, the NCP extended its support to independent candidate Ashok Jagdale.

The BJP has fielded former NCP minister Suresh Dhas for this bypoll.

The ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena, the warring constituent in the Maharashtra government, are contesting three seats each.

The Sena is contesting Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nasik and Parbhani-Hingoli seats.

The NCP is taking on the Sena in Raigad-Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg and Nashik.

In the Parbhani-Hingoli local authorities constituency BJP rebel Suresh Nangare is in fray, along with Shiv Sena's Viplav Bajoria and Congress' Suresh Deshmukh.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Narayan Rane has declared his support to NCP candidate Aniket Tatkare in the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local authorities constituency, against Sena's Rajeev Sabale.

Pravin Pote of the BJP is contesting from Amaravati constituency against Anil Madhogaria of the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra MLC biennial polls votes count

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day