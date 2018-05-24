Home Nation

Man prepares fake letterheads of politicians for VIP quota railway tickets; held

The accused, identified as Devpratap Singh, allegedly used to sell these fake letters to wait-listed passengers charging them Rs 1200 to Rs 2400 per such document.

Published: 24th May 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old Lucknow resident was arrested today for allegedly preparing fake letterheads of politicians and bureaucrats and sending them as 'recommendation' letters to book tickets for prospective passengers under VIP quota, police said.

The accused, identified as Devpratap Singh, allegedly used to sell these fake letters to wait-listed passengers charging them Rs 1200 to Rs 2400 per such document, a Mumbai GRP official said.

Prima facie, Singh allegedly prepared fake letterheads of senior bureaucrats, MPs and MLAs from various states for committing the fraud, he said.

"During his investigation so far, it came to light that he has prepared fake letterheads of senior bureaucrats, MPs, and MLAs of various states, including ACS (Home), Maharashtra, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, and Lokayukta, Bihar," the official said.

Explaining modus operandi of Singh, the official said that the accused used to search profiles and online posts of 'VIP' persons for preparing fake letterheads.

Singh had prepared a standard format of the recommendation letters seeking reservations under VIP quota and used to fax them to Central Railway headquarters in Mumbai, the official said.

"Singh used to charge around Rs 1200 to Rs 2400 per letter. He has been doing this since the last two years," DCP (GRP) Samadhan Pawar told PTI. He was remanded in police custody by a local court.

An official said Singh ran out of luck when the railway officials found that a recommendation letter seeking reservation under VIP quota on Mumbai-Varanasi Holiday Special train was not in order.

The officials found that the ticket for which the reservation was sought was found to be booked online from Ghazipur, following which Singh was traced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day