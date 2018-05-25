Home Nation

BJP set to make 48 months versus six decades performance poll issue

The Lotus party has drawn out elaborate programmes for launch of extensive campaign to highlight achievements of Modi government.

Published: 25th May 2018

By UNI

NEW DELHI: As BJP-led NDA government completes four years on Saturday, the saffron party is set make a big competition between its 48 months performance and six decades of Congress rule.

It will also launch nationwide rallies to be addressed by about 15 central ministers.

The rallies will commence on May 29 and will continue till June 5.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Smriti Irani have been shortlisted among others for addressing these rallies, sources said.

It was on May 26, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet was sworn in.

