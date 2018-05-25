CBI questions Sify Technology COO in SSC paper leak case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday said that it questioned Sify Technology Pvt Ltd COO C.R. Rao in connection with its ongoing probe into the leak of a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper.

Chief Operating Officer Rao was questioned for over seven hours at the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters here. Rao is currently posted in Chennai.

Sify Technology was entrusted with holding the Combined Graduate Level (Tier II) exam, during which paper leak was reported.

The CBI had registered a case on Wednesday against 17 persons, including 10 employees of Sify Technologies, in connection with the paper leak.

In March, the agency registered a preliminary enquiry on the basis of references received from the central government in the matter.

The SSC, which conducts recruitment exams for certain categories of posts in the central government, had sought a CBI inquiry into the paper leaks during the exams held from February 17 to 22.

The leak had triggered widespread protests, following which the SSC decided not to declare results till completion of the CBI probe.

