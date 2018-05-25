Home Nation

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Police question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The police will also make a video recording of the investigation with the deputy CM as was done during the quizzing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the sources said.

Published: 25th May 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Additional DCP Harinder Singh arrives at Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's residence for questioning in the case of assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Parveen Negi)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Police on Friday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence in connection with the case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's alleged assault.

According to sources, the police reached the Deputy CM's house at 1630 hrs.

Mr Sisodia on Thursday had asked the police to defer the questioning time to 1630 hrs from 1100 hrs, stating that he will not be able to join the investigation in the case due to some work exigencies.

Delhi Police had issued a notice to the Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday, with regard to the investigation of the matter related to the alleged assault of the Chief Secretary, asking him to join inquiry in the said incident on Friday at 1100 hours at his residence.

The police will also make a video recording of the investigation with the deputy CM as was done during the quizzing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the sources said.

A team of Delhi Police on Friday last questioned Mr Kejriwal at his residence camp office for over three hours in the case relating to the alleged assault of Chief Secretary (CS) Anshu Prakash.

The police team, which arrived at the camp office at Mr Kejriwal's residence at 1700 hrs, with video recording equipment, questioned him for more than three hours after he had agreed to join the probe in this regard.

While stating that the questioning was held in a cordial atmosphere, Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi police was under pressure to lodge false cases against the AAP leaders.

He said his government will continue to cooperate with probe agencies in every case.

The Chief Minister had also wished to record the entire proceedings during the investigation.

On February 20, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah and others, on a complaint by the CS after he was allegedly manhandled during a midnight meeting at Chief Minister's residence, a day before.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Anshu Prakash Delhi Chief Secretary assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch