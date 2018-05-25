Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Police question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Police on Friday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence in connection with the case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's alleged assault.

According to sources, the police reached the Deputy CM's house at 1630 hrs.

Mr Sisodia on Thursday had asked the police to defer the questioning time to 1630 hrs from 1100 hrs, stating that he will not be able to join the investigation in the case due to some work exigencies.

Delhi Police had issued a notice to the Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday, with regard to the investigation of the matter related to the alleged assault of the Chief Secretary, asking him to join inquiry in the said incident on Friday at 1100 hours at his residence.

The police will also make a video recording of the investigation with the deputy CM as was done during the quizzing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the sources said.

A team of Delhi Police on Friday last questioned Mr Kejriwal at his residence camp office for over three hours in the case relating to the alleged assault of Chief Secretary (CS) Anshu Prakash.

The police team, which arrived at the camp office at Mr Kejriwal's residence at 1700 hrs, with video recording equipment, questioned him for more than three hours after he had agreed to join the probe in this regard.

While stating that the questioning was held in a cordial atmosphere, Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi police was under pressure to lodge false cases against the AAP leaders.

He said his government will continue to cooperate with probe agencies in every case.

The Chief Minister had also wished to record the entire proceedings during the investigation.

On February 20, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah and others, on a complaint by the CS after he was allegedly manhandled during a midnight meeting at Chief Minister's residence, a day before.