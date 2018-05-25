Home Nation

Delhi: Gym trainer attacks girlfriend with dagger in Vasant Vihar

The man was arrested and he claimed that he suspected the woman of infidelity.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old gym trainer allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a traditional dagger suspecting her of infidelity in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said today.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday night.

The accused and his girlfriend were having a conversation, which turned into a fight, police said. In a fit of rage, the man attacked her.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery and is now out of danger, they added.

The man was arrested and he claimed that he suspected the woman of infidelity. The woman's statement is yet to be recorded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi gym trainer Vasant Vihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka