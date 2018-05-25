Home Nation

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte cuts short two-day India visit

The Dutch Prime Minister is returning to his country due to some urgent reasons, the sources said.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte addresses a conference on 'India-Dutch Ganga Forum' in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has cut short his visit to India and returning to the Netherlands tonight, official sources said.

Rutte arrived here today on a two-day visit.

The Dutch Prime Minister is returning to his country due to some urgent reasons, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rutte held delegation-level talks to step up economic and political ties between the two countries.

The Dutch PM was scheduled to visit Bengaluru tonight to attend some programmes there tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mark Rutte Dutch Prime Minister India Visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka