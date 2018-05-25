Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte cuts short two-day India visit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has cut short his visit to India and returning to the Netherlands tonight, official sources said.

Rutte arrived here today on a two-day visit.

The Dutch Prime Minister is returning to his country due to some urgent reasons, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rutte held delegation-level talks to step up economic and political ties between the two countries.

The Dutch PM was scheduled to visit Bengaluru tonight to attend some programmes there tomorrow.