No court relief for Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Jal Nigam recruitment scam case

The court also asked Azam Khan to cooperate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the probe and make himself available for recording of statement.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court today disposed of a petition of former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him and others in the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Rajnish Kumar passed the order on the petition of Azam Khan.

He had demanded that the FIR should be quashed because it did not disclose commission of any cognizable offence.

He had also sought stay on his arrest during the probe.

A battery of lawyers of the state government including additional advocate general V K Sahi, government advocate Vimal Srivastava and additional government advocate S N Tilhari strongly opposed the petition and placed before the court that investigation was going on and as a practice, SIT did not make any arrest during probe and rather it forwarded the probe report to a three-member committee of the government headed by the principal secretary home.

The three-member committee takes decision on arrest.

Recording the submission of the state, the court disposed of the petition.

