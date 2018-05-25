PM Narendra Modi to give push to Indo-Bangladesh ties during visit to West Bengal

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give further boost to Indo-Bangladesh ties during his one-day visit to West Bengal on Friday.

The Prime Minister will attend the convocation of Visva Bharati University at Santi Niketan.

He will also inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan 'a symbol of the cultural ties between India and Bangladesh'at Santi Niketan.

Mr Modi will also visit Jharkhand and lay foundation for various developmental projects.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present at both these events, PMO sources said in Delhi.

In Jharkhand, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Central and state governments, at an event in Sindri.

These include - revival of Sindri Fertiliser Project of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd and Ranchi City Gas Distribution Project by GAIL.

Mr Modi will also address a function in connection with running of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and development of Deoghar airport.