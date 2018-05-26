CBSE sets up helpline for students to deal with post-result stress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Edcuation today operationalised a helpline for students to battle post-result stress.

The CBSE announced its Class 12 results today with an overall pass percentage of 83.01 per cent as against last year's 82.02 per cent.

"The CBSE has also set up special counselling facility for dealing with post-result anxiety.

There are 69 counsellors, principals and special educators, who will be assisting the caller on any issue pertaining to post-exam anxiety," said Rama Sharma, senior public relations officer, CBSE.

Out of the 69 counsellors, 49 are in India, including two special educators, while 20 experts are located in Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Oman, the UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, RasAl-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.

The helpline will be functional from 8 AM to 10 PM on all days till June 9. The CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class 10 and 12 results, the board said.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the board said, "Be Positive #CBSE Exam Results Result is not the ultimate decisive factor.

Explore and choose the next option. Being positive is always the first step to success." There were other messages too which asked the students to not indulge in criticism or comparison.

"#CBSE Exam Results: Good news is that many students do better after school because of maturity and greater focus, increased awareness level and exposure to options. Avoid criticising or comparing with others. Be realistic. Remember, exams are not the end of the world," the board tweeted.

In another message, the board asked the students to be positive and look forward to the future.

"#Be Positive #CBSE Exam Results Counselling: Examination Results are a spring board to future achievements, better prospects and scope for improvement. Whatever be the result, you have done your best. Now prepare for your future," another tweet said.