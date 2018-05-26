Congress president Rahul Gandhi prepares 'report card' on four years of BJP governance

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has failed on multiple fronts, including agriculture and foreign policy but delivered best in self-promotion.

On completion of four years of the Modi government, Gandhi tweeted a "report card" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, wherein it said the government had failed in agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices and job creation.

But the government delivered excellent performance in slogan-creation and self-promotion, he said.

The Congress chief dubbed the government as a "master communicator", though it struggled with complex issues and short attention span.