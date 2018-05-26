Home Nation

Court of Inquiry for Major Gogoi over minor girl affair in J-K

The development came shortly after Army chief General Bipin Rawat warned that the officer would face exemplary punishment if found guilty of misconduct.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Indian Army major Gogoi.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Army on Friday ordered a Court of Inquiry against Major Gogoi, who was briefly detained by the police with a local girl after trying to get a room at a hotel in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The development came shortly after Army chief General Bipin Rawat warned that the officer would face exemplary punishment if found guilty of misconduct.

“If Major Gogoi has done anything wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest. I will give him such a punishment, which will set an example,” Gen Rawat told reporters during a visit to the Army Goodwill School in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, on Friday.

The army chief arrived in the region on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the security situation.

Major Gogoi on Wednesday tried to check in to a hotel where he had booked a room for two persons for a night. He had booked the room online in the name of a businessman.

On noticing that he was accompanied by a local girl, the hotel staff denied him accommodation, and this led to the Major having an altercation with the staff and locals.

The staff informed the police, who arrived and detained the Major, the girl, and another army man — Sameer Mala, who drove Gogoi and the girl to the hotel.

Major Gogoi was briefly detained at the police station and released after questioning, along with the girl and Mala. The police have not registered an FIR, but a Superintendent-level police officer is investigating the case.

Police sources said Major Gogoi committed a major breach of the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) by leaving the army camp without informing his superior.

“Being an army officer, why did he book a room in the name of a businessman,” they asked.

The girl belongs to a poor family from Budgam district. Her family of six has been living in a tent-like shed since their house got washed away in the 2014 floods.

The girl’s mother alleged that Major Gogoi and another army man (Sameer Mala) visited her house twice at night since March this year.  

“We could not tell anybody because we were very scared.” The woman added that her daughter is a minor.

“She was born in 2001. And she is innocent.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Major Gogoi Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch