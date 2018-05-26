Jammu and Kashmir: Five militants killed in encounter at Tangdhar sector
At least five militants have been killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt today morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector, reported news agency ANI.
Published: 26th May 2018 08:46 AM | Last Updated: 26th May 2018 08:49 AM | A+A A-
More details are awaited. Operations are underway.