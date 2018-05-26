Miscreants post hate video threatening to kill Manipuris; police arrest seven

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police on Saturday said the miscreants, who posted a hate video on the social media threatening to kill Manipuris in the mainland, had been identified.

The 2.08-minute viral video, which featured six youngsters, triggered an outrage on the social media platform in Manipur. Two persons – one of them masked – had issued the threat in the video clip. They spoke in Hindi and used expletives while venting their ire.

“The students will take action if the Manipur government fails to protect outsiders. If outsiders are disturbed, we will unsettle the Manipur government…We will pull out Manipuris one by one from trains and attack and kill them,” the masked man said in Hindi. Another person said something in Meitei (Manipuri language) towards the end of the video clip.

The Manipur Police said they had been able to identify all except one of the accused featuring in the video and arrested seven persons for sharing the video and reacting on it.

“We have arrested seven people for recirculating the video and reacting on it. We have identified all except one in the video and also the person who had uploaded it. However, we have not yet got the main person and as such, I will not be able to reveal either his name or his whereabouts,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Clay Khongsai, told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

He said an all-out attempt was being made to arrest the culprits. He also said that the persons seen in the video lived in Manipur and were still living. They went home and suddenly, they felt like saying something but for no reasons at all, he said.

Asked about animosity involving Hindi-speaking people in Manipur, the IGP said: “There was an incident in Imphal East district arising out a dispute at a temple location. There is a court case going on and because of that, there was tension. Some of them, following an argument, had left Manipur but returned later”.

He added: “We have said that this kind of hate post should be avoided by everyone. Some people reacted in the same social media. We have told people not to react in a different manner. Everybody should believe in the law of the land”.