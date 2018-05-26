Modi government's days are numbered, countdown begins: BSP chief Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Huddled up in Lucknow with her party cadre and national executive members to thrash out strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha election, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday joined the opposition chorus in slamming the BJP-led NDA government saying that Modi government’s days were numbered and that the countdown had already begun.

“Corruption, unemployment, lawlessness and prices, everything has gone up under BJP government,” claimed the BSP chief while issuing a statement to media persons in Lucknow.

Attacking the Modi government further, the BSP chief said that BJP had no right to celebrate four years in office as they had been a failure on all fronts. However, Mayawati’s swipe at Modi government was very much in line with other opposition parties including Congress and the Samajwadi party as the two parties condemned Modi government by observing Vishwasghat Diwas and taking to twitter respectively.



The BSP chief on one hand mentioned Unnao and Kathua rape cases to underline alleged slackness of government, on the other she raised the issue of shy rocketing fuel prices to slam the BJP government.

Meanwhile, initiating the formal preparation for 2019 general elections, BSP chief made some sweeping changes in party’s national executive. To begin with, Mayawati replaced party’s state chief Ram Achal Rajbhar with party’s former MLC RS Kushwaha. Rajbhar was given the central role and appointed party’s national general secretary.

By choosing Kushwaha as the state chief and sending Rajbhar to hold central responsibility, Mayawati gave a clear indication of striking an equation between Dalits and backwards in the days to come. Rajbhar had been heading the party in UP since 2012 and Kushwaha, state general secretary, became party MLC in 2016.