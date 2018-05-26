Home Nation

Muslim youth beaten up for befriending Hindu girl

the attackers claimed that they were members of a right-wing organisation and the victim did not file a complaint as he was afraid.

By PTI

KANPUR: A 22-year-old Muslim youth was assaulted at Shivrajpur railway station by a group of men, allegedly belonging to a right-wing organisation, for befriending a girl belonging to Hindu community.

A video of the incident in which the youth is seen being slapped repeatedly and voices are heard of inquiries about his relationship with the girl has gone viral on social media, following which the police has identified the victim and is examining him.

According to police, no compliant has been filed so far by the youth about the incident which occurred Saturday.

The victim told PTI over phone that the attackers claimed that they were members of a right-wing organisation and he did not file a complaint as he was afraid.

Superintendent of Police, Rural, Pradyumna Singh, said the youth had gone to Shivrajpur railway station to meet his friend, belonging to another community, when about half a dozen youngsters living in the same locality questioned him about his relationship.

In the video, suspected to be made the attackers, they question the youth, slapping him repeatedly on his face, the SP said, adding that one of the attackers is also heard warning him that he "will have to pay for what he did".

"Tumhari zindagi agar barbaad nahin kar dee to ham apna naam badal denge (we will change our names if we failed to destroy you)," one the attackers is heard saying in the video.

Police said they took note of the video and have approached the victim.

A similar incident of a youth being targeted had come to light after a video showing a Sikh policeman saving him from a mob near Ramnagar in Nainital district of Uttarakhand went viral.

The Muslim youth was allegedly found in a compromising position with a Hindu girl at a temple on Tuesday.

