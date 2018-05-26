Home Nation

Panel set up for running Dera Sacha Sauda's educational institutes: Haryana government to HC

The Haryana government has set up an ad-hoc committee for running educational institutions of Dera Sacha Sauda, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed today.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has set up an ad-hoc committee for running educational institutions of Dera Sacha Sauda, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed today.

In an affidavit filed in the court, the Haryana government said an ad-hoc committee comprising two retired principals has been set up to work with Sirsa's deputy commissioner and the district education officer for running educational institutes of Dera Sacha Sauda.

The court ordered to appoint an accounts officer for this committee who will maintain all accounts and transactions done by the institutes and the Dera Sacha Sauda will have to get permission from the committee for carrying out transactions to run its educational institutes.

It is considering holding of trial in all the criminal cases against the Dera at one place.

A full bench of Justice Surya Kant, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Avneesh Jhingan was hearing a PIL filed by Panchkula resident Ravinder Dhull on the law-and-order situation arising out of Dera Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's case, who was sentenced to 20- year-imprisonment for raping two disciples.

Dhull had moved the High Court for directions to the state and its functionaries to make adequate security arrangements especially in Panchkula district and surrounding areas for the pronouncement of verdict in the criminal trial against Ram Rahim on August 25, last year.

The bench asked the amicus curiae (the friend of the Court), Anupam Gupta, to address the court on the issue of holding the trial at one place.

Justice Surya Kant put the query to the amicus curiae as the case came up for resumed hearing and asked him to inform the court whether such an arrangement ware tenable under the law.

The counsel appearing for Haryana was also asked to come out with details of such cases pending across the state on August 8, the next date of hearing.

The bench also authorised the Sirsa civil surgeon to ensure running of the Dera's medical institutions under the supervision of a team headed by him.

It also directed the civil surgeon to verify the details of all the medical and para-medical staff working in the Dera Sacha Sauda-run medical institutions before submitting a detailed report by the next date of hearing in the matter.

The directions came after senior advocate-cum-amicus curiae Anupam Gupta objected to the contents of a list containing details of medical staff working in the Dera-run institutions.

Dubbing the list as vague, Gupta asserted that qualifications and other details of the staff appeared to be fuzzy.

It was common tendency among private institutions to showcase specialists, who actually appeared during inspections, he said and requested the Bench to call for verified details of specialists and other staff, along with their experience and expertise from the health department.

Gupta suggested to the court that the Dera's hospital in Sirsa should be handed over to the PGIMER.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch