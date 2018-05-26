Puducherry Chief Minister, ministers to boycott Raj Nivas function in connection with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi completing two years

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said he and his ministerial colleagues will boycott the dinner function at Raj Nivas tomorrow in connection with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi completing two years in office on May 29.

Narayanasamy hit out at Bedi alleging that her contribution to the development of the union territory was almost nil.

"She (Bedi) should ahere to her announcement made some months ago that she would step down from the post on completion of two years on May 29," he said.

Narayanasamy said Bedi had invited him and his ministerial colleagues for dinner tomorrow at Raj Nivas in connection with her completing two years in office on May 29.

"We will boycott the event as no man with self-respect would attend the dinner," he said.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with the ruling congress over a host of issues ever since she assumed charge as the Lt governor in 2016.

Narayanasamy was addressing party workers at a demonstration here to condemn the "anti-people" policies of the BJP-led NDA government which completed four years in office today.

AICC secretary M Chinna Reddy, in-charge of Congress party affairs in Puducherry, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not honour the promises made to people during the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He hit out at the BJP-government on the demonetisation issue, saying it landed the people "in distress and destabilised the economy." Narayanasamy said BJP government has been following "injurious" policies.