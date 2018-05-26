‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ is government's new slogan ahead of 2019 poll  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months ahead of the big 2019 poll battle, the Modi government has come out with a new slogan, ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ (Clean intent, right development), to mark its four years in power at the Centre. The government plans to hold a series of media events which will publicise its achievements. On the sidelines of an event to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, BJP chief Amit Shah claimed that the current dispensation had taken the country’s self-esteem to the highest level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the BJP to its maiden majority in the Lok Sabha in the 2014 general election, and his government and the party have stepped up their outreach in the run-up to the 2019 elections. Friday’s presentation also noted “2019 mein fir ek baar Modi Sarkaar (Modi government once again in 2019).”

The government has planned a massive exercise in which party leaders will connect with intellectuals in every part of the country.

About 4,000 party leaders will hold meetings with about one lakh former government servants, former judges, writers and other personalities.

While the BJP chief will hold a Press conference in Delhi on May 26, regional press meets are also being planned in 40 cities between May 27 and June 11.

Talking about the work done in the last four years, union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said sanitation coverage in the country rose from 38 per cent in 2014 to 83 per cent in 2018 with over 7.25 crore toilets being built. As many as 3.6 lakh villages were declared open defecation free, she said.

