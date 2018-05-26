Summer vacation from May 28 due to heatwave conditions in Jammu

By PTI

JAMMU: Authorities here have planned to announce summer vacation in schools from May 28 instead of June 4 in view of the intense heatwave conditions prevailing in Jammu.

The city recorded the season's highest maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius yesterday, virtually bringing normal life to a standstill as people in many areas criticised the government for its alleged failure to ensure round-the-clock electricity and adequate water supply.

Director School Education Rakesh Kumar Srangal said a revised order for the summer vacation from May 28 to July 15 will be issued today itself.

The decision to prepone the summer break was taken in view of the sudden rise in the mercury over the past couple of days, Srangal told PTI.

Earlier, the state government had announced summer vacation in the schools across Jammu region except the areas falling under winter zone from June 4.

"All schools will reopen after the summer vacation on July 16," he said, adding that strict action will be taken against defaulters.

The maximum temperature in the city crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on May 22 for the first time this season and is on increase since this, touching 41.4 degrees Celsius yesterday, which was 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal following which the MeT department here issued a heatwave alert.

"The heatwave is likely to continue till May 28," a spokesman of the MeT department here said. However, he said the minimum temperature recorded in Jammu was 24.2 degrees Celsius.

On May 20, 2016, the city recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius and 41.7 degrees Celsius on May 27 last year.

People in many areas of the city complained of erratic power supply.

The residents of many localities, including Sidhra, Ploura, Janipur, Toph Sherkhania, Bhawani Nagar, Bhatandi and Durga Nagar, also alleged that they were facing reduced water supply.