36 Bangladeshis held in Pune district for illegal stay

By PTI

PUNE: Thirty-six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested today from various areas of Pune district for allegedly entering and living in the country illegally, police said.

The arrests were made by the anti-terrorist unit of Pune Rural Police and local police in Yevat, Daund and Baramati.

"They were arrested under the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, Foreigners Act and IPC," said a police officer here.

In March, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Pune by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly providing shelter to suspected members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an Islamic extremist group from the neighbouring country.

The arrested trio themselves too were living illegally in India.