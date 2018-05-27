Home Nation

Farmers to go on strike from June 1 in Maharashtra

Published: 27th May 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

AURANGABAD: Farmers across Maharashtra have decided to go on strike again against the state government from June 1 to protest against the state government's failure to solve their problems.

According to Member of Kisan Kranthi Jan Andolan member Advocate Kusum Sawant, the statewide strike will start from June 1 to June 10 and call of Bharat Bandh will be observed on June 10.

She said those political leaders who will not support the strike will not be allowed to enter the villages till June 10.

Tributes would be offered to those farmers who were killed in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6 throughout the country, she said, adding the call of Bharat Bandh had been given till 1400 hours on June 10.

Around 130 farmers organizations across the state would participate in the strike, she said.

Demands of the farmers were that import and export policies of commodities should be set with the help of agriculture researchers, for biological farming farmers should be given an amount of Rs 8,000 per acre every year, Maximum Support Prices should be declared two months before the coverage of the farming and it should be cleared within 24 hours, she said.

