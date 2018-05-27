Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in soup over co-authoring book with his RAW counterpart 

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Palghar bypoll: Cases against rallies of Uddhav, Adityanath, Smriti Irani
Hardik Patel seeks community support to continue quota agitation
Sushma Swaraj asks Indian embassy in Nepal to help stranded Indians
J-K court seeks status report in Army Major Gogoi hotel incident
Delhi court convicts gangster Abu Salem in 2002 extortion case
Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy's application in National Herald case