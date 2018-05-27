Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in soup over co-authoring book with his RAW counterpart 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former ISI chief Asad Durrani is in trouble for the views he has expressed in a book co-authored with former RAW chief AS Dulat. Durrani has been summoned by the Pakistani Army for allegedly “violating the military code of conduct”.

Pakistani Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted saying Durrani had been summoned to the General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 28, where he will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace.

“Lt Gen Asad Durrani (Retired) being called in GHQ on May 28, 2018. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book Spy Chronicles. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel,” Major Ghafoor’s tweet.

Durrani said on Saturday that he will go to the GHQ to present his case regarding the book. “I have not violated any code of conduct and I am sure Army will agree with me,” he tweeted.

The development comes after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People’s Party senator Raza Rabbani criticised Durrani for teaming up with Indian officials in authoring the book.

The Spy Chronicles is a series of discussions between the two former spy agency chiefs and senior journalist Aditya Sinha on a range of topics such as 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Kashmir, Balochistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed and Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Durrani has made certain admissions in the book, which are being considered problematic in Pakistan’s power circles. In the book, Durrani admits that Pakistan’s position on Jadhav, the former Indian naval officer accused of spying, was linked to the Indian position of connecting the January 1, 2016, Pathankot attacks to the Pakistani military.

He has also conceded that Pakistan’s handling of Balochistan has been faulty from the start and the state’s corruption is making this increasingly difficult.

In his conversation with Dulat, Durrani has also admitted that the political cost of handing over Hafiz Saeed to India is too great. He also admitted that Hurriyat was a creation of Pakistan and that Pakistan was aware of the US-launched operation to nab Osama Bin Laden.