Home Nation

New electronics policy soon: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Digital India programme has transformed into a "mass movement" and the government will soon finalise a new electronics policy for build on the momentum, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Published: 27th May 2018 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Digital India programme has transformed into a "mass movement" and the government will soon finalise a new electronics policy for build on the momentum, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.

It will also push ahead to meet the ambitious goal of increasing the size of India's digital economy to USD 1 trillion in the coming years.

"We are soon going to finalise the new electronics policy whose sub-segment will be export-oriented initiatives in the field of electronics.

The idea is to make India a big hub of electronics manufacturing to serve domestic as well as outside markets," Prasad told PTI.

In an interview, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, Prasad said the troika of 31 crore JanDhan accounts, 121 crore mobiles and biometroc identifier Aadhaar (dubbed JanDan-Aadhaar-Mobile or JAM trinity) for pushing welfare benefits and subsidies, have led to savings of Rs 90,000 crore.

"This is India for digital inclusion and if I juxtapose it on what Rajiv Gandhi had said about sending Rs 1 from Delhi and 15 paise reaching on the ground. In the Modi government Rs 1 is sent and it reaches the bank account," Prasad said.

Highlighting the milestones on IT and electronics related initiatives, Prasad said that Common Service Centre have risen from 83,000 to 2,91,000, while 89 BPOs have started operating in various states in a matter of 2.5 years.

Production of mobile handsets in India too has seen an unprecedented growth, he said adding that almost 120 units manufacturing mobile handsets and components have been established in the country over the last three years.

"We will further accelerate this process and concretise the potential of India's digital economy to USD 1 trillion economy," Prasad said.

India is aspiring to become a USD 1 trillion digital economy in next few years, riding on opportunities in areas like IT and IT enabled services, e-commerce, electronics manufacturing, digital payments and cyber security.

"The common man has come to have a stake in the emerging digital ecosystem in the country," Prasad said underlining programs ranging from national scholarship portal to digital locker, and National Agriculture Market to eHospital.

The government sees Digital India as being supported by "low cost technology" that is both developmental and inclusive, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
electronics policy Digital India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)
Police conduct search operation at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge after hoax bomb threat
Gallery
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike