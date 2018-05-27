PM Modi never said Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in people's accounts: BJP Rajya Sabha MP

By PTI

PUNE: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited into the the accounts of every citizen of the country.

He accused the opposition parties of creating "misunderstanding" and "confusion" in the minds of the people by spreading "disinformation" about this issue.

Sable, while addressing a press conference to highlight the achievements during four years of NDA rule, added that this issue, of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people, was not in the BJP's manifesto either.

ALSO READ | RTI asks when Rs 15 lakh promised by PM Modi during campaign will be transferred to bank account; PMO says query doesn't come under 'information'

"Modi ji never said that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited into the accounts of citizens. It was never in the BJP's election manifesto," Sable said.

"The opposition is creating misunderstanding and confusion in the minds of citizens by spreading disinformation about the Rs 15 lakh," Sable said.

He was speaking in Pimpri in Pune on Saturday.