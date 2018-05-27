Success amid strife: Jailed Kashmir separatist Shabir Shah’s daughter aces CBSE Class 12 exams

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: The daughter of senior separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is presently jailed in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, on Saturday topped the CBSE results in strife-torn state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sama Shabir Shah, a student of Delhi Public School in Srinagar, has secured 97.8% marks in class 12 results, which was announced by CBSE today. Shabir Shah was arrested in July last year by Enforcement Directorate in a decade old long money laundering case and is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Talking to Express, Saima said it was very difficult for her to concentrate on studies as she was in emotional trauma after her father was jailed and lodged in Tihar jail. “My mother also received frequent summons.” “We went to meet him (my father) in Tihar jail, Delhi and were not allowed to meet him. We could not see him properly. We were only allowed to talk to him through a mic. He was not given medicines. It was a bad experience for me.

I am very proud of him. I studied at the gate of Tihar while we kept waiting to see him,” she said. She said her father’s detention has motivated her.

“It made me believe that if he (my father) being there in jail in tough circumstances is not giving up, then how can I. I vowed that when father is sticking to his stand despite being in jail of 31 years, why I cannot top the exams”.

Saima dedicated her success to father and mother.

“My mother has been our strength in absence of our father. She has been guiding me and my sister. My father is total inspiration for me”.

On her future plans, Saima said, “I will be pursuing law. Our state has seen so much of injustice and I will like to be a medium to ensure that justice prevails in Kashmir.”

“I have always seen injustice. I will be fighting for justice. I will fight for anybody who has got injustice,” she said. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated Saima.