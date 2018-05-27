Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in AIIMS, likely to undergo surgery

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has been admitted to the AIIMS, after he suffered a seizure.

The 49-year-old minister, who was admitted on Friday, is likely to undergo a surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain, said a source at AIIMS.

He is currently in the private ward of the Cardio Neuro Centre.

"He is stable and conscious," the source said.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition.