Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in AIIMS, likely to undergo surgery
Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was admitted on Friday, is likely to undergo a surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain.
Published: 27th May 2018 02:46 PM | Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:46 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has been admitted to the AIIMS, after he suffered a seizure.
The 49-year-old minister, who was admitted on Friday, is likely to undergo a surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain, said a source at AIIMS.
He is currently in the private ward of the Cardio Neuro Centre.
"He is stable and conscious," the source said.
A team of doctors are monitoring his condition.