Government says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India only abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, the foreign minister said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

But foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi's position was independent of any other country.

"India follows only U.N. sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country," she said at a news conference when asked about India's response to the U.S. decision.

India and Iran have long-standing political and economic ties, with Iran one of India's top oil suppliers.

Later on Monday, Swaraj will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who arrived in New Delhi to build support against the U.S. rejection of the nuclear accord.