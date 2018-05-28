Home Nation

Government says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addressing the Annual Press Conference on completion of 4 years of Government in New Delhi on Monday. Express photo | Shekhar Yadav

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India only abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, the foreign minister said on Monday.

But foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi's position was independent of any other country.

"India follows only U.N. sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country," she said at a news conference when asked about India's response to the U.S. decision.

India and Iran have long-standing political and economic ties, with Iran one of India's top oil suppliers.

Later on Monday, Swaraj will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who arrived in New Delhi to build support against the U.S. rejection of the nuclear accord.

