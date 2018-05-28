Home Nation

Nipah Virus: A suspected case found in Goa, patient quarantined

, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said it was not clear whether the person was suffering from the Nipah disease or not and it would be clear after verification of the test results.

Published: 28th May 2018 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

nipah

A patient consulting a doctor at the Perambra Government Taluk Hospital. Image used for representational purpose. (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By UNI

PANAJI: A native of Kerala was on Monday quarantined at the isolation ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) after he developed symptoms of those affected by deadly virus Nipah.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said it was not clear whether the person was suffering from the Nipah disease or not and it would be clear after verification of the test results.

"It is not clear yet whether it is a Nipah case. We will have to wait for test results from Pune. The person admitted himself on his own, after he felt he had some symptoms similar to those affected by Nipah and he has been kept in the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College," the minister said.

He said all possible measures were being taken to make sure that the patient was quarantined. The patient had travelled to Kerala recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus Nipah case suspect in Goa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title