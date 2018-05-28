Home Nation

Non IPC cases increased in April in Tripura's Gomati District, reveals Crime Data

Month-wise Crime Details for the current year has counted in the month of April; robbery 1, burglary 3, theft 6, murder 2, rioting 1, kidnapping 2, other IPC 48, total IPC 63 and Non IPC 6.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:07 PM

By UNI

UDAIPUR: According to crime data report, a total number of Non-IPC cases increased in the month of April, published by the department of Tripura Police.

A Tripura Police Service (TPS) officer appointed in Gomati District has said the Gomati District Police administration is very strict for implementing rules and regulations, the number of cases will reduce day by day in Gomati District.

Snehashis Kumar Deb, DSP of DIB Police said, " It is the success of Gomati District Police administration that the police personnel of Gomati District that recovered a total of 7945 bottles Fencidile in the month of May from Hadra area adjacent to Hadra Senior Basic School under Kakraban Police Station".

There was no suspect arrested by the police.

But police administration of Gomati District has considered it as success of police department.

Along with other police officers, SDPO of Udaipur Subdivision, OC of R.

K Pur Police Station, OC of Bagma Police Station and OC of Kakraban Police Station were trying their level best performance to control the crime, told TPS officer in course of conversation with UNI.

The Police Officer of Gomati District has informed that the department of police has registered the case as per public complaint.

