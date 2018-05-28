Home Nation

Railways to pay couple Rs 1.6 lakh as compensation

The National Consumer Commission has ordered the Northern Railway to pay a compensation of `1.6 lakh to a couple whose valuables were stolen by a beggar during train journey six years ago.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Consumer Commission has ordered the Northern Railway to pay a compensation of Rs 1.6 lakh to a couple whose valuables were stolen by a beggar during train journey six years ago. The apex consumer body held the Railways liable for the gross negligence as it let a beggar enter a reserved compartment.

“Since, the complainants were travelling in a reserved compartment, it was duty of the railway officials to ensure that no unauthorised person entered the said compartment at Mughalsarai railway station,” it said.

The Commission added since the negligence resulted into a theft, the Railway was also liable to reimburse the complainants for the loss suffered. It held a consumer forum shall have authority to grant compensation to a passenger who loses luggage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Northern Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27