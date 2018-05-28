Railways to pay couple Rs 1.6 lakh as compensation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Consumer Commission has ordered the Northern Railway to pay a compensation of Rs 1.6 lakh to a couple whose valuables were stolen by a beggar during train journey six years ago. The apex consumer body held the Railways liable for the gross negligence as it let a beggar enter a reserved compartment.

“Since, the complainants were travelling in a reserved compartment, it was duty of the railway officials to ensure that no unauthorised person entered the said compartment at Mughalsarai railway station,” it said.

The Commission added since the negligence resulted into a theft, the Railway was also liable to reimburse the complainants for the loss suffered. It held a consumer forum shall have authority to grant compensation to a passenger who loses luggage.