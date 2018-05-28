Soldier injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama militant attack dies

By IANS

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army soldier injured in a gunfight between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

Militants attacked the camp of the 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) late on Sunday. The death toll in the incident has now reached two.

Earlier, a civilian identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganai, a taxi driver was killed in the cross fire between the militants and the security forces.

"In a cowardly and provocative act of terror, terrorists carried out a stand-off attack on the Kakapora Army Camp on Sunday. One soldier was killed in the brief encounter that followed the attack," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Taking advantage of darkness, the militants managed to escape.

Following the civilian death, authorities on Monday suspended mobile Internet services in the district. Rail services passing through Pulwama have also been suspended as a precautionary measure.